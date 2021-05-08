Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Price Target Increased to $49.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $49.50 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Domtar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.05.

Get Domtar alerts:

UFS traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.16. 863,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,772. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.93. Domtar has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,609,000 after purchasing an additional 561,083 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,621,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,314,000 after purchasing an additional 337,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter worth about $24,816,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 765,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 288,853 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 616.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 652,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.