Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Releases Earnings Results

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

UFS opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29. Domtar has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UFS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UFS upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.05.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

