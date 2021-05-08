Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Announces Earnings Results

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 286,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $907.55 million, a P/E ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $31.87.

In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

