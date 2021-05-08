Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to announce sales of $286.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $290.31 million and the lowest is $279.80 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $233.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DORM traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $104.45. 105,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.32 and a 200 day moving average of $97.70. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

