Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys New Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $750,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $125.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,590 shares of company stock valued at $20,668,540 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.