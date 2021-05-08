Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €88.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DRW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €82.60 ($97.18).

ETR:DRW3 opened at €74.90 ($88.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 52-week high of €89.10 ($104.82). The firm has a market cap of $644.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is €72.00 and its 200 day moving average is €67.91.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

