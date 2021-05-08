DuckDaoDime Tops One Day Volume of $666,883.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $36.95 or 0.00064132 BTC on major exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $38.29 million and approximately $666,883.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00069276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.22 or 0.00262425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.41 or 0.01102699 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00031506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.29 or 0.00751940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,552.76 or 0.99878640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,495,465 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,104 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

