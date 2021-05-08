Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

DCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Ducommun from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.83.

Ducommun stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.00. 45,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,141. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.58. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 508.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 60,712 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 868,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,636,000 after purchasing an additional 54,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,180,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ducommun by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 45,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth $1,589,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

