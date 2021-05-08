Duke Energy Co. Plans Dividend of $0.97 (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) declared a dividend on Friday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.965 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Duke Energy has raised its dividend payment by 9.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Duke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 74.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.
Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $100.86 on Friday. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $101.90. The company has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.11.
In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.