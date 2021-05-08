Duke Energy Co. Plans Dividend of $0.97 (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) declared a dividend on Friday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.965 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Duke Energy has raised its dividend payment by 9.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Duke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 74.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $100.86 on Friday. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $101.90. The company has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.11.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

