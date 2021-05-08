Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the first quarter worth about $1,099,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in DaVita by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 219,020 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in DaVita by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DVA opened at $126.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.28 and a 200-day moving average of $109.44. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.30 and a 1 year high of $126.83.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $229,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,566.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,651 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,646. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

