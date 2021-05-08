Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THC opened at $66.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.15, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

