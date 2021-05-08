Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 9,974 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 24,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,682.11, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

