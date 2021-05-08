Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000.

OTCMKTS:DTOCU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Company Profile

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

