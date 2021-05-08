Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $742,997,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,428 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,579,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,316,000 after buying an additional 1,163,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,309,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,488,000 after buying an additional 801,541 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,545,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,681,000 after buying an additional 505,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 89,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,256,706. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average of $80.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

