Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 8,726 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in CarMax by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.21.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KMX opened at $129.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.49. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.72 and a twelve month high of $138.66.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.