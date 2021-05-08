Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 175.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,331 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.29% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

EBMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $37,038.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,086.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $36,876.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,798.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,292 shares of company stock worth $76,382 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

