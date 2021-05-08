Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Upgraded to Buy by Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.71.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Shares of EGLE traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.49. 207,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,519. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $608.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $120,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 343,294 shares of company stock worth $12,784,720. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.