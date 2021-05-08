Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%.

NYSE ESTE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.54. 450,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,046. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $749.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 2.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESTE shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

