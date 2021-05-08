EchoLink (EKO) Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $332,106.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EchoLink has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00080825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00063609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.78 or 0.00794643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00104165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,639.30 or 0.09559317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00044452 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

