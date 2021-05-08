Ecolab Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Ecolab has increased its dividend by 24.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 36 years.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL stock opened at $228.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.