Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.78.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.00. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after buying an additional 3,140,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,496 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248,524 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,208,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,855,000 after purchasing an additional 50,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

