Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EDIT traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.11. 1,300,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,121. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $99.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 2.10.

EDIT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

