Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.540-0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.070-2.270 EPS.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $92.17. 2,255,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,083. The company has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.46 and a 200-day moving average of $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.93.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,083,429.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,317.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,276 shares of company stock valued at $27,633,164. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

