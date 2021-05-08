EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.92 million-$27.59 million.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EHang from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.
Shares of EH stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,142. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54. EHang has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $129.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.56.
About EHang
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
