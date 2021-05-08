Einsteinium Hits Market Cap of $103.17 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $103.17 million and approximately $68,774.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.30 or 0.00575596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 303.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,633,172 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

