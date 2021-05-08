Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $32.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.13.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

