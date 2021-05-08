Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Posts Earnings Results

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELAN opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.68, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.13.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

