Electrify.Asia Price Up 41.5% Over Last Week (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $181,176.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00082404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00065838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00104340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.01 or 0.00781753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,636.94 or 0.09621349 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00045279 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

