Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$16.64 Average PT from Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EFN shares. Cormark raised Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

TSE:EFN opened at C$14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$7.91 and a twelve month high of C$15.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.22.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$231.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.