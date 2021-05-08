Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Element Fleet Management traded as high as C$25.81 and last traded at C$14.92, with a volume of 163632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.90.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.64.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$247.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$231.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

About Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

