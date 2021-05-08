Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by 28.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 84.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.1%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

EFC stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.08 million, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.