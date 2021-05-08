Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 8,429 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 150.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $4,267,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,837 shares of company stock worth $61,933,661. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Camping World stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CWH shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

