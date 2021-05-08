Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,079,097 shares of company stock valued at $83,247,264. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

NYSE HES opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

