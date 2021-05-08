Emerald Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,926 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $37.15 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

