Emerald Advisers LLC Takes Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of H. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $3,847,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after acquiring an additional 41,448 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,905 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 88,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on H. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $1,894,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,753,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day moving average is $75.38. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

