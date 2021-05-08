Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 53,777 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,777 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,229,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,501,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $18,503,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,089,000.

HYFM opened at $64.20 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.59 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.82.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

