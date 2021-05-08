Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys Shares of 209,497 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 209,497 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth $150,000. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BW. B. Riley began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $724.72 million, a P/E ratio of -70.49 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11.

In related news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,720,785 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,753,541.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,640,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,705,684.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 17,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,739,879 shares of company stock valued at $64,865,241. 53.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

