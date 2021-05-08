Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $117,000 Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650,091 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 951,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 428,208 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,400,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. The company has a market cap of $630.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.