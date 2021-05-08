Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $5.19 Million in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 136,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,185,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.38% of H&E Equipment Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $39.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.70 and a beta of 2.40.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.