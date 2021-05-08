Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its holdings in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,931 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMD. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Shares of CMD stock opened at $88.18 on Friday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $89.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Cantel Medical’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cantel Medical news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

