Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 4,386 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 108.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,426 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB opened at $587.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $522.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $152.76 and a 1-year high of $589.41.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kate Mitchell sold 3,985 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,630 shares of company stock worth $5,554,942 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.31.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

