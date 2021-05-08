Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Empire stock traded up C$0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$39.91. 391,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,243. Empire has a 52 week low of C$29.08 and a 52 week high of C$41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$10.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total value of C$143,674.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,531.20. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$648,613.54.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

