Employers Holdings Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Employers Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,780 shares of company stock worth $925,528 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI opened at $183.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 114.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $189.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.22.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

