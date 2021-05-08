Encompass Health Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EHC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $699,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

