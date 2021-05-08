Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Insider Sells $225,000.00 in Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $49.01.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

