Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.64.

Shares of ENDP stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $5.63. 3,918,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,870. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. Endo International has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Endo International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 109.5% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter worth $1,323,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

