Energo Price Down 11.4% This Week (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Energo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energo has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Energo has a market capitalization of $391,674.47 and $10,307.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Energo Profile

Energo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

