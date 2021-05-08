Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.73.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,226. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

In related news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Entergy by 5,432.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Entergy by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,991,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Entergy by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,057,000 after purchasing an additional 346,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

