Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on June 1st

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend by 29.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $92,598.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,084.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Keith N. Soucie sold 1,465 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $48,960.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $354,485.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,077 shares of company stock worth $211,784. 18.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.