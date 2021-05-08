Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.030-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.03 to $2.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Shares of ENV stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.59. The stock had a trading volume of 730,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.62 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $92.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.07.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

