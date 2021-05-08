Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.030-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.03 to $2.10 EPS.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ENV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.
Shares of ENV stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.59. The stock had a trading volume of 730,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.62 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $92.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.07.
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
